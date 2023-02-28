PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Six-car crash shuts down part of I-85 in Gaston County for hours

I-85 North near Beatty Drive was shut down for several hours.
The interstate reopened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people were injured in a six-car crash overnight on Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

I-85 North near Beatty Drive was shut down for several hours during the early-morning hours, reopening just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper around 12:30 a.m. Crews with Gaston County Emergency Medical Services said dispatch got a call about a car in the middle of the interstate, then calls about other cars hitting it.

In total, six cars were involved in that pileup.

Gaston EMS officials said six people were taken to the hospital. Two had serious injuries and four had minor injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’

Latest News

Six-car crash shuts down part of I-85 in Gaston County for hours
Authorities respond to a deadly crash on N.C. 742 in Stanly County on Monday morning.
One killed in crash on N.C. 742 in Stanly County, troopers say
Charlotte gas prices saw another decline over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 2 cents over previous week
One killed in crash on N.C. 742 in Stanly County, troopers say