Six-car crash shuts down part of I-85 in Gaston County for hours

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people were injured in a six-car crash overnight on Interstate 85 in Gaston County.

I-85 North near Beatty Drive was shut down for several hours during the early-morning hours, reopening just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper around 12:30 a.m. Crews with Gaston County Emergency Medical Services said dispatch got a call about a car in the middle of the interstate, then calls about other cars hitting it.

In total, six cars were involved in that pileup.

Gaston EMS officials said six people were taken to the hospital. Two had serious injuries and four had minor injuries.

