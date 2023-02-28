Rotary District Governor visiting Salisbury Club on Tuesday

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Rotary District Governor Kamlesh (Kam) Chandan will present the program at the Salisbury Rotary Club on Tuesday, February 28th. Kam was born in Pune, India, and received his bachelor’s in computer engineering from the Pune Institute of Computer Technology. He earned his master’s degree in computer science and a business minor in entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

Kam was a member of the Rotary Club of New York in 2001 and he joined the Rotary Club of Lake Norman-Huntersville in 2013. He served as the Club President in 2016-2017 leading the club to receive the Best Small Club of Excellence Award, the International Service Award, and the Club of Distinction in District 7680.

He is a passionate Rotarian and is involved in service projects and grants benefiting our community, both locally and globally. Kam led the first inbound and outbound Friendship Exchange program for District 7680. He is a Major Donor, Paul Harris Fellow, Benefactor, and a graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute.

Kam and his wife Divya are residents of Huntersville, NC. They are the proud parents of two girls, Smera and Naisha.

His extended family is as global as Rotary International. His family lives in the US India, Australia, Germany, Scotland, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand. Kam’s family had the privilege of hosting four youth exchange students. His daughter Smera is a 2022-2023 Rotary Youth Exchange student to Spain.

Kam loves to travel, eat food, watch movies, and try something challenging every year. Above all, he loves to meet people and make personal connections. During his presentation, District Governor Kam will share ideas about growing and strengthening Rotary.

