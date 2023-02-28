Panthers hire Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Adrian Wilson spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department, including the last two as vice president of player personnel.
A general view of Bank of America Stadium during an NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(Brian Westerholt | AP)
Feb. 27, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers added to their front office, hiring Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel on Monday.

Wilson spent the last eight seasons with the Arizona Cardinals’ scouting department, including the last two as vice president of player personnel. He was promoted to co-interim general manager of the Cardinals near the end of last season.

Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals and made five Pro Bowls before retiring after the 2012 season. He played in college at North Carolina State.

Panthers bringing back Capers, McCown to coaching staff