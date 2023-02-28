Outside is an appealing place for a most unusual February 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officially winter is still with us for about three more weeks, but if you stepped outside today you may be ready to shake it off and embrace the Spring.

“Pleasant, warm, and breezy for today with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature that will challenge a record of 79 degrees,” said WBTV meteorologist Rebekah Birdsall. “The previous record high was 78 degrees back in 2011!”

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, all combined to being a lot of folks outside to enjoy the day. From High Rock Lake in Rowan County...

“Oh man, weather is beautiful and hopefully maybe catch a couple fish,” said Bryan. He was out on a boat with his dog Gus.

To downtown Salisbury at the Bell Tower Green Park...

“I love it,” said a woman catching up on her reading. “I love it out here.”

To the campus of Catawba College…it was time to trade the ling sleeves for the short, and the classroom for great outdoors.

“It’s just been raining so we just came out of class,” said Evelyn Espinosa, a sophomore from Charlotte. “Our bellies are full, just had some lunch. We were going to sit at a table and then we saw the grass so we thought let’s just bathe in the sun, like lizards, and here we are.”

And why not? Even early this morning when Tony Sharum first put his boat in the water it didn’t feel much like February.

“I tell you, last day of February, we’re around 60 degrees, maybe a little warmer now, sunny skies, a light breeze, man it don’t get no better than this,” Sharum said.

If today is unusually nice for February, it’s just as unusual that we’ve gone this far without any of winter precipitation…no measurable snowfall for more than a year. Is that a good thing?

“I wish it would snow, honestly I was expecting some little bit of snow, but I guess not,” the woman reading in the park said.

So then we all miss the snow, right?

“No. No,” Espinosa added. “I don’t like the snow here in this area, it’s usually just slush.”

We may not all agree on snow, but when it comes to the beauty of today, few have any complaints, whether you enjoy it with friends…or in solitude.

“It’s just a great day to be out,” Sharum said.

“It’s very peaceful, it’s breezy,” the park reader added. “Very calm and relaxing.”

“It’s just nice to be out, middle of the week, nobody is on the water,” Bryan said. “60 plus degrees in February doesn’t happen too often.”

Wednesday will stay warm with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds, according to Birdsall. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of our first round of rain early Thursday morning.

