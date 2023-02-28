North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Senate voted Tuesday on whether to legalize medical marijuana.

It passed with a vote of 36-10.

An analysis by non-partisan legislative staff found the bill would generate about $44 million in revenue for the state starting in the 2027-28 fiscal year.

The bill calls for the state to issue up to 10 licenses to suppliers, who would then be allowed to open as many as eight medical cannabis centers across the state.

While some lawmakers are still opposed, Speaker Tim Moore said he believes a bill could get through the house with newly elected lawmakers and those returning who have changed their minds about the issue.

