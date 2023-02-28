PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

North Carolina Senate passes bill on medical marijuana

An analysis by non-partisan legislative staff found the bill would generate about $44 million in revenue for the state starting in the 2027-28 fiscal year.
An analysis by non-partisan legislative staff found the bill would generate about $44 million in revenue for the state starting in the 2027-28 fiscal year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Senate voted Tuesday on whether to legalize medical marijuana.

It passed with a vote of 36-10.

RELATED: Medical marijuana advances again at North Carolina Senate

An analysis by non-partisan legislative staff found the bill would generate about $44 million in revenue for the state starting in the 2027-28 fiscal year.

The bill calls for the state to issue up to 10 licenses to suppliers, who would then be allowed to open as many as eight medical cannabis centers across the state.

RELATED: Medical marijuana debate resumes in North Carolina Senate

While some lawmakers are still opposed, Speaker Tim Moore said he believes a bill could get through the house with newly elected lawmakers and those returning who have changed their minds about the issue.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant

Latest News

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
North Carolina medical pot bill heads to Senate floor next week
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been indicted a second time by a federal grand jury, this...
N.C. insurance billionaire indicted on new business fraud charges
Dr. Alison Stuebe, a North Carolina maternal-fetal medicine doctor, urges state lawmakers to...
Doctors urge North Carolina lawmakers to oppose new abortion limits