NAACP holds press conference prompted by WBTV investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte branch of the NAACP is set to hold a press conference Tuesday demanding Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools improve its handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults.

The press conference comes days after a WBTV investigation prompted questions about the handling of a case where a five-year-old student reported being sexually assaulted on a school bus.

The girl’s report was relayed to both school administrators and police.

But, according to the girl’s mom, she was made to sit next to one of the students she reported attacking her when she went back to school.

The girl’s mom said she called WBTV after getting no help from the school.

“The school district never called me, and I think that’s what several days had passed when I reached out to you because I was like, you know, I didn’t know what else to do,” she said. “The principal, she wasn’t offering any help at all.”

Following our story, the Charlotte branch of the NAACP called a press conference to push for more reform within the school district. That press conference is scheduled to start Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the school board meeting at 6:00.

