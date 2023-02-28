More record-challenging warmth expected Tuesday

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
It’s another record-challenging day on Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs are expected to hit 79 degrees, which would top the daily record of 78 degrees set in 2011.

The mountains are starting the day with high winds until 9 a.m.

Increasing clouds for Wednesday ahead of First Alert Weather Days for Thursday and Friday due to rain chances.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

