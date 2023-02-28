Molly’s Kids: #TakesMyBreathAway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For those who have been following this page for a long time, you know it’s almost that time again where we help honor Alexandrya “Lexie” McCallum.

This beautiful girl was a 2nd grader at Winterfield Elementary School in Charlotte when she died from an asthma attack in January 2005.

Since 2015, her mother has chosen to celebrate her daughter’s birthday by hosting a campaign called #TakesMyBreathAway.

Asthma isn’t a pediatric diagnosis that’s usually deadly, and Lexie’s mom wants people to know it can be.

“In this campaign we honor Lexie, but also honor those living with asthma, and try to spread awareness,” Melissa Calvert said. “This year we’re making #TakesMyBreathAway a weekend event.”

On Friday, March 3, Melissa and other family and friends who loved Lexie will meet to prepare sandwiches for Roof Above. This program brings community together and attempts to end homelessness. You can help by either joining Melissa and others this Friday night as they make the sandwiches, or help them Saturday to distribute them.

You can sign up and find more information here.

This Sunday is the main event, and what Melissa organizes every year: She asks you to wear pink. That was Lexie’s favorite color. Melissa asks you post photos or videos about someone or something that takes your breath away, and to please use the hashtag, #TakesMyBreathAway. You can do as many posts as you want, just use hashtag with each picture you put out.

“The Wells Fargo lights [on South Tryon] will also go pink on Sunday as well, for Lexie,” Melissa said. “Every year #TakesMyBreathAway helps ultimately spread the fact that asthma can be more serious than some people think.”

Any questions? Contact Melissa through her FB page here >> Takes My Breath Away.

If you’re looking near Uptown on Sunday and see pink on South Tryon, think of this little girl.

