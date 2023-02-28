Medic: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte
According to NCDOT, the crash was reported just before 6 p.m. and is expected to be cleared just before 11 p.m.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash Tuesday on the outer loop of I-485 in west Charlotte, according to Medic.
Medic said it happened near Moores Chapel Road.
NCDOT said the road is closed at Exit 10B (I-85).
Drivers should use a different route.
