Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who had been serving time in a North Carolina prison is now facing more charges.

Joshua Michael Jones, 32, finished a prison sentence on Monday only to face new charges from Rowan County.

Jones finished serving a prison sentence of one year and five months after being convicted on drug charges. On Monday, he was charged with six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, one financial transaction card charge, and four counts of identity theft.

The arrest warrants in these cases were from 2022. Bond on the charges was set at $10,000.

In the past, Jones has served prison time on charges for larceny, breaking and entering, driving while intoxicated, and possession of stolen goods.

In October 2022, Jones was arrested after being placed on the state of North Carolina’s Most Wanted fugitive list.

