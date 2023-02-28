PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man with long criminal record served with financial crime charges in Rowan Co.

Joshua Michael Jones once listed as “Most Wanted” on state’s fugitive list
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.
Joshua Michael Jones, 32, was charged on Monday.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who had been serving time in a North Carolina prison is now facing more charges.

Joshua Michael Jones, 32, finished a prison sentence on Monday only to face new charges from Rowan County.

Jones finished serving a prison sentence of one year and five months after being convicted on drug charges. On Monday, he was charged with six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, one financial transaction card charge, and four counts of identity theft.

The arrest warrants in these cases were from 2022. Bond on the charges was set at $10,000.

In the past, Jones has served prison time on charges for larceny, breaking and entering, driving while intoxicated, and possession of stolen goods.

In October 2022, Jones was arrested after being placed on the state of North Carolina’s Most Wanted fugitive list.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’

Latest News

The museum and “Collecting the Great War” exhibit will be open to the public on Saturdays from...
Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum reopening with World War I exhibit
Kamlesh (Kam) Chandan was a member of the Rotary Club of New York in 2001 and he joined the...
Rotary District Governor visiting Salisbury Club on Tuesday
A portion of Interstate 85 in Gaston County was closed for several hours overnight due to a...
Six-car crash shuts down part of I-85 in Gaston County for hours
A fire badly damaged a building at the Beacon Hill Apartments in south Charlotte.
Dozens evacuated for two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex