Man accused of assaulting hospital patient in Hickory

Joseph Rosales is in jail under a $175,000 secured bond.
Joseph Rosales, 22(Catawba County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious assault at the Catawba Valley Medical Center is under investigation.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Joseph Rosales, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police said he assaulted another patient.

He’s in jail under a $175,000 secured bond.

If you have any other information about the incident, call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or call Investigator R. Helderman directly at 828-261-2621 or email rhelderman@hickorync.gov.

No further details were released.

