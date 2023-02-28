PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
LaMelo Ball leaves game against Pistons with ankle injury

Ball left the game in the third quarter and an x-ray taken at the arena revealed the fracture.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is in action during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

He left the game in the third quarter and an x-ray taken at the arena revealed the fracture, the team said.

Ball will be listed as out for the Hornets’ next game vs. the Phoenix Suns on March 1.

