LaMelo Ball leaves game against Pistons with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

He left the game in the third quarter and an x-ray taken at the arena revealed the fracture, the team said.

Ball will be listed as out for the Hornets’ next game vs. the Phoenix Suns on March 1.

