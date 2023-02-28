LaMelo Ball leaves game against Pistons with ankle injury
Ball left the game in the third quarter and an x-ray taken at the arena revealed the fracture.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.
He left the game in the third quarter and an x-ray taken at the arena revealed the fracture, the team said.
Ball will be listed as out for the Hornets’ next game vs. the Phoenix Suns on March 1.
