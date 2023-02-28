Investigation continues into two-alarm fire at Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people are without a home after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in south Charlotte.

That fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Beacon Hill Apartments on Beacon Ridge Road, which is off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road.

When crews arrived, they said there was a lot of smoke and fire showing from one of the buildings.

#Update Charlotte Fire, CMPD, & Red Cross working to respond. It appears parts of this building are a complete loss. pic.twitter.com/81yGD9LMnc — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) February 28, 2023

Charlotte Fire then called a second alarm to bring in more crews and resources to help fight the fire. At least 10 units were up in flames, causing dozens of residents to evacuate and destroying the second and third floors of the impacted building.

Medic said no one was injured in the fire and the American Red Cross was called in to help displaced residents.

The cause of Tuesday morning’s fire is still under investigation.

Back in November, firefighters were called to Beacon Hill Apartments for a fire that was intentionally set.

