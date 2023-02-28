Help needed finding Charlotte murder suspect after electronic monitoring device removed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking folks to keep an eye out for a murder suspect.

Willie James Jr. was out on bond while waiting for a murder trial, according to police. His court-ordered electronic monitoring device from 2018 was removed early Tuesday morning.

[Previous coverage: Man charged with murder in northwest Charlotte shooting]

James was last seen around 3601 Brookshire Boulevard, by the Roadway Inn.

He is wanted for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, firearm by felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and injury to property.

CMPD stopped accepting defendants with pending murder charges into the electronic monitoring program in 2019, the department wrote in a notice to the public.

Anyone with information should call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 option 3, call 911, or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

