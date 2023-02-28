PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Help needed finding Charlotte murder suspect after electronic monitoring device removed

He was initially arrested in 2018 in connection with a northwest Charlotte homicide.
Man shot, killed in northwest Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking folks to keep an eye out for a murder suspect.

Willie James Jr. was out on bond while waiting for a murder trial, according to police. His court-ordered electronic monitoring device from 2018 was removed early Tuesday morning.

[Previous coverage: Man charged with murder in northwest Charlotte shooting]

James was last seen around 3601 Brookshire Boulevard, by the Roadway Inn.

He is wanted for first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, firearm by felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and injury to property.

CMPD stopped accepting defendants with pending murder charges into the electronic monitoring program in 2019, the department wrote in a notice to the public.

Anyone with information should call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 option 3, call 911, or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’

Latest News

CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event
CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event
A group of students enjoy a beautiful Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Catawba College.
Outside is an appealing place for a most unusual February 28
Crash on I-77 south to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
I-77 crash to impact traffic for hours, DOT reporting
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
LIVE: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial