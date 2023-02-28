First Alert Weather Days will bring rain, wind and possible thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will remain spring-like with a wet end to the work week.

Today: Mostly sunny, record-challenging high temperatures

First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rounds of rain with thunderstorms

Weekend: Sunny & cooler

Pleasant, warm, and breezy for today with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature that will challenge a record of 79 degrees. The previous record high was 78 degrees back in 2011! Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

Wednesday will stay warm with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of our first round of rain early Thursday morning.

Next three days (First Alert Weather)

Thursday morning will be wet and breezy with heavy rain especially northwest of I-85. By the late morning, most of the rain will be off to the east. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s with spotty afternoon showers. Another round of scattered showers will move in for the evening and become more widespread into Friday morning.

Friday morning will also be wet and windy with a few thunderstorms possible. It will not be as wet for the early afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Late in the afternoon and evening will come a threat for severe weather alongside a more powerful group of storms – that will bring wind gusts between 30 – 40+ miles per hour. Stay tuned for more updates.

The weekend outlook looks dry with cooler temperatures near 70 degrees for Saturday and 65 degrees for Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy today!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.