February going out with record-breaking warm weather
After a pleasant evening, skies will remain mostly clear overnight with cooler lows in the 40s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Today will bring plenty of sunshine with another round of unseasonably warm weather. In fact, I’m forecasting a record-breaking high of 79 degrees for Charlotte. That would break the daily record of 78 degrees set in 2011.
- Today: Sunshine, record-challenging high temps
- Late Week: Thursday rain, strong storms Friday
- Weekend: Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures
Wednesday will bring times of clouds and sun and another warm and dry afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. Some significant rainfall looks likely for both days along with the possibility of severe weather on Friday. Highs on both days will top out in the middle 70s.
Behind Friday’s stormy front, the weekend looks great, with sunshine dominating and slightly cooler, more seasonal highs mainly in the 60s on both days.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
