Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum reopening with World War I exhibit

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, March 4.

The museum has been closed for approximately 10 weeks to allow volunteers time to update displays and to install a new exhibit. The exhibit for 2023 is “Collecting the Great War.” It features World War I items collected by David Goff and donated to the museum.

Goff, who passed away in June of 2022, was an active and well-known figure in Cabarrus County, especially for his work with 4-H, Habitat for Humanity, Rotary Club, and the American Red Cross. He was also an avid collector of World War I artifacts, especially relating to cavalry. His very generous donation comprises the majority of the exhibit, which is supplemented by items from the ECHS permanent collection.

The museum and “Collecting the Great War” exhibit will be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The Grand Reopening Celebration on March 4 will include craft vendors and door prizes. Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

The ECHS Museum comprises more than two dozen themed rooms, each dedicated to a unique aspect of local history.

Parking and the entrance to the museum are located at 1145 North College Street in Mount Pleasant.

