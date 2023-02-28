PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Discarded smoking materials cause of Charlotte apartment fire, investigators say

Cleanup begins at the Beacon Hill Apartments after discarded smoking material ignites a two-alarm fire destroying 10 units.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dozens are without a home after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in south Charlotte.

That fire happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Beacon Hill Apartments on Beacon Ridge Road, which is off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road.

When crews arrived, they said there was a lot of smoke and fire showing from one of the buildings.

Charlotte Fire then called a second alarm to bring in more crews and resources to help fight the fire. At least 10 units were up in flames, causing dozens of residents to evacuate and destroying the second and third floors of the impacted building.

Medic said no one was injured in the fire and the American Red Cross was called in to help displaced residents.

According to Charlotte Fire, 40 residents were displaced.

Investigators determined the fire was the result of discarded smoking materials. The damage was estimated to be $330,000.

Back in November, firefighters were called to Beacon Hill Apartments for a fire that was intentionally set.

