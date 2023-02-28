Crews battle two-alarm fire at south Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a large two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in south Charlotte.

That fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Beacon Hill Apartments on Beacon Ridge Road, which is off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road.

When crews arrived, they said there was a lot of smoke and fire showing from one of the buildings.

Charlotte Fire then called a second alarm to bring in more crews and resources to help fight the fire.

Around 20 residents were seen outside, some without shoes. The second and third floors of the impacted building looked completely destroyed.

Medic said paramedics were on scene providing rehab for firefighters. No one has been taken to the hospital from the scene.

