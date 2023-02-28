PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event

It’s happening Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Fire Training Academy.
CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event
CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will host a joint women’s recruitment event.

According to CMPD, their goal is to highlight the work of women in law enforcement and the need to increase women within CMPD and the FBI as part of National Women’s History Month, which begins March 1.

It’s happening Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Fire Training Academy at 1770 Shopton Rd.

You can find more information about the event on CMPD’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’

Latest News

Asthma isn’t a pediatric diagnosis that’s usually deadly, and Lexie McCallum's mom wants people...
Molly’s Kids: #TakesMyBreathAway
WBTV’s mission to serve Charlotte and beyond earns multiple EMMY wins
WBTV’s mission to serve Charlotte and beyond earns multiple Emmy Awards
The Southern Comfort Inn was forced to shut down last summer because so many weren't paying rent.
Charlotte leaders set to use $4M for rental assistance
Community supporting Black-owned businesses in Charlotte area
Community supporting Black-owned businesses in Charlotte area