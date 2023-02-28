CMPD, FBI to host joint women’s recruitment event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will host a joint women’s recruitment event.

According to CMPD, their goal is to highlight the work of women in law enforcement and the need to increase women within CMPD and the FBI as part of National Women’s History Month, which begins March 1.

It’s happening Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Fire Training Academy at 1770 Shopton Rd.

You can find more information about the event on CMPD’s website.

