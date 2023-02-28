PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Christina Applegate was seen with her daughter Sunday at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles.

The longtime actress told the Los Angeles Times earlier in February that this would likely be her last awards show as an actress, “so it’s kind of a big deal.”

Applegate was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in “Dead to Me” for the third time in a row.

Applegate fell short again, with the award going to Jean Smart for her role in “Hacks.”

Regardless, the 51-year-old actress said on Twitter the nomination made her smile after an incredibly hard year.

She has opened up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, sharing that she has gained weight and now walks with a cane.

She was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in November, where she was joined by two co-stars from “Married with Children” for the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
New image shows marks on street at an intersection in Uptown Charlotte outside of the NASCAR...
Police: Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’

Latest News

The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’
FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97