All lanes of I-77 South reopen after crash

The crash happened in Iredell County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash that shut down four out of five lanes of Interstate 77 South in Iredell County has cleared.

The crash was reported around 1:11 p.m. Tuesday around mile marker 32 in Mooresville.

Traffic is expected to be impacted until 5:11 p.m.

The cause of the wreck was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. For more information sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

