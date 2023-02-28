All lanes of I-77 South reopen after crash
The crash happened in Iredell County.
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash that shut down four out of five lanes of Interstate 77 South in Iredell County has cleared.
The crash was reported around 1:11 p.m. Tuesday around mile marker 32 in Mooresville.
Traffic is expected to be impacted until 5:11 p.m.
The cause of the wreck was not immediately made available.
