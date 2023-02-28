PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 60 years

Arlene Coles is still tracking weather for NOAA like she's been doing for the past six decades.
By Jim Keithley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWCASTLE, Maine (WMTW) – A 92-year-old woman in Maine has been tracking the weather for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 60 years.

Arlene Coles exemplifies the modern term “work from home.” She’s been collecting weather information since 1965 as an official observer for NOAA.

She said she took the job after a friend passed away and is now among a nationwide network of about 7,500 volunteers who track the weather conditions for the NOAA.

Coles has a briefcase with all her old records, including her very first official recording on May 13, 1965.

“The high was 62, the low was 43. When I read it, it was 59,” Coles said. “This is the first book I ever had.”

Coles said the job is easy. She can see how much snow is on the ground by a giant ruler in clear view from her kitchen window. She can also check the temperature from her kitchen, which also acts as her home office. An outside thermometer is wired through her cellar and is readable from her kitchen counter.

Coles said she likes to track the weather because she finds it interesting.

Coles said she decided a long time ago to report her official readings around dinnertime at 5 p.m.

Just like setting a table, she collects rain or snow from metal cylinders before recording it in her book.

Coles said she has no interest in quitting just yet, despite it being more difficult for her to get around.

At the end of each month, Coles sends her findings off to the NOAA in the mail.

Coles said she has no interest in retiring at her age and plans on sticking around as long as she can.

“I told them that when I couldn’t do a good job, I would retire,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

