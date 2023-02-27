WBTV’s mission to serve Charlotte and beyond earns multiple Emmy Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a special weekend for WBTV, taking home multiple Emmy® Awards.

WBTV’s mission is to serve the Charlotte community and beyond, and on Saturday night that award-winning work was recognized.

The 37th annual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards took place on February 25, 2023.

Here is a look at all of the WBTV winners and their stories. Congrats to everyone!

Childlike Perspective on Breast Cancer

Category: Interview/Discussion

Molly Grantham and team won an Emmy Award for a very personal story that highlights the impact breast cancer can leave on an entire family.

Her daughter Parker helped tell this story: A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer

Healthcare Exodus

Category: Health/Medical - Healthcare workers and the burnout COVID has brought

Jamie Boll, producer Jack VanderToll, and photojournalist Greg Simpson won gold for their story on the healthcare exodus that faced our community in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special

Category: Special Event Coverage

But perhaps one of the biggest honors of the night, our late meteorologist Jason Myers won his first Emmy for his role in the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway special that aired on WBTV.

His wife Jillian and oldest daughter were alongside us as we learned about the big win.

Jason not only loved keeping people safe and weather prepared but the raising funds for the fight against pediatric cancer.

Mary King, Ray Faulkenberry, Molly Kelleher, Corey Schmidt, and Jason Myers were all winners of this category.

And @WBTV_News gets maybe the most special win ever: We win for Special Event coverage, with our @StJude home giveaway show. Congrats to @MaryKingTV, @MollyWBTV, @RayFaulkenberry, @ChiaroscuroTV… and… Jason Myers, whose family is here tonight with us. #CLTEmmyParty pic.twitter.com/x7tG0vwFbF — Molly Grantham WBTV (@MollyGrantham) February 26, 2023

