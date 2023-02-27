WBTV’s mission to serve Charlotte and beyond earns multiple Emmy Awards

Here is a look at all of the winners and their stories.
WBTV’s mission to serve Charlotte and beyond earns multiple EMMY wins
WBTV’s mission to serve Charlotte and beyond earns multiple EMMY wins(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a special weekend for WBTV, taking home multiple Emmy® Awards.

WBTV’s mission is to serve the Charlotte community and beyond, and on Saturday night that award-winning work was recognized.

The 37th annual Midsouth Regional Emmy Awards took place on February 25, 2023.

Here is a look at all of the WBTV winners and their stories. Congrats to everyone!

Childlike Perspective on Breast Cancer

Category: Interview/Discussion

Molly Grantham and team won an Emmy Award for a very personal story that highlights the impact breast cancer can leave on an entire family.

Her daughter Parker helped tell this story: A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer

Healthcare Exodus

Category: Health/Medical - Healthcare workers and the burnout COVID has brought

Jamie Boll, producer Jack VanderToll, and photojournalist Greg Simpson won gold for their story on the healthcare exodus that faced our community in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special

Category: Special Event Coverage

But perhaps one of the biggest honors of the night, our late meteorologist Jason Myers won his first Emmy for his role in the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway special that aired on WBTV.

His wife Jillian and oldest daughter were alongside us as we learned about the big win.

Jason not only loved keeping people safe and weather prepared but the raising funds for the fight against pediatric cancer.

Mary King, Ray Faulkenberry, Molly Kelleher, Corey Schmidt, and Jason Myers were all winners of this category.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mecklenburg County

Charlotte leaders set to use $4M for rental assistance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
This will give the city and those at risk of homelessness a little more breathing room.

Community

Community supporting Black-owned businesses in Charlotte area

Updated: 24 hours ago
Several Black-owned business expos went on this weekend as part of Black History Month.

Community

11th annual Run Jen Run 5K raises over $160,000 for breast cancer patients and their families

Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST
This year's Run Jen Run 5K was held Saturday morning in the SouthPark area.

Community

11th annual Run Jen Run 5K raises over $160,000 for breast cancer patients and their families

Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Over the past 11 years, the race has raised more than $1.2 million.

Latest News

News

Charlotte Ballet's 10th annual Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte Gala

Updated: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST

Catawba Co.

Catawba County woman wins $1M prize off $10 scratch-off ticket

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
|
By WBTV Web Staff
The ticket was bought at a store in Statesville.

Community

Run Jen Run 5K returns for 11th year to benefit cancer patients and their families

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
|
By Luke Tucker
This year’s race will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Symphony Park.

Forever Family

Talented boy who likes math, science in search of a Forever Family

Updated: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST
|
By WBTV Web Staff
In Raymond’s free time, he likes to read and be outdoors.

South Carolina

‘Carolina Women Rock’ founder says pageant about ‘enhancing lives’

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
|
By Alex Giles
The pageant founder said the event will be unique because of the women who are participating.

Community

Inaugural pageant uplifting women across the Carolinas

Updated: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST
The Carolina Women Rock Pageant is happening Saturday, Feb. 25.