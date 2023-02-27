PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
WBTV obtains arrests and citations information from ‘street takeovers’ in Charlotte

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of cars were reportedly participating in street takeovers throughout Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Between Friday night through early Sunday, drivers were blocking off roads and doing stunts like burnouts. One car was tied to a minor hit-and-run involving a light pole.

This weekend alone, officers issued 15 citations, made two arrests, towed eight vehicles, and seized one firearm.

CMPD provided WBTV with information regarding the arrests and citations.

Mica’ren Elam (left), Jairon Asencio (right)
Mica’ren Elam (left), Jairon Asencio (right)(WBTV)

Police charged Mica’Ren Ashun Elam with carrying a concealed gun as well as reckless driving. Jairon Asencio is charged with reckless driving and no operator license.

CMPD issued 13 people citations, seven for reckless driving and five for ‘other traffic offenses,’ Other citations included a red light violation, resisting/obstructing/delaying officer, and ‘tag cover, no insurance, revoked tag, no operators license.’

CMPD also provided a list of of 10 vehicles seized or held for evidence in February including:

  • 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
  • 1999 Mazda Miata, 2000 Ford Mustang, 2012 Chevy Tahoe
  • 2014 Dodge Charger
  • 2015 BMW 428I
  • 2014 BMW 320I
  • 2003 Nissan 350Z
  • 2016 Dodge Charger
  • 2007 Nissan 350Z
  • 2012 Ford Mustang
  • 2014 Nissan Altima

This isn’t the first time officers have responded to takeovers; another was reported in November that led to multiple arrests.

[Previous coverage: CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation]

Police say the operation targeted suspects involved in racing and other reckless driving acts around Charlotte.

Since the start of February, CMPD officers say there were 54 citations issued, five arrests, and 12 vehicles seized or towed.

One of the problems, officers say, is identifying the drivers. The cars used aren’t always in their names, nor do they always have proper license plates.

Another issue comes with trying to pull the drivers over.

“Some of these drivers rarely, if ever, stop,” Major Dave Johnson said.

Chases are only enacted “for crimes dangerous to life,” according to Johnson.

He also said there is a push for legislation specific to these takeovers versus only reckless driving charges.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening.

