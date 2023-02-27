Two shot by occupant of passing car in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot by an occupant in a passing car on the Burdette bridge in East Spencer early Monday morning.

According to the report, a Rowan Sheriff’s deputy had made a traffic stop on Long St. near E. Jefferson St. for an unrelated matter. The person in the car told the deputy that she had heard shots fired in the area earlier.

The deputy called another deputy who was also in the same area. That deputy located a Chevrolet Spark that had crashed into the guardrail on the bridge.

Minutes later, two people were located in the parking lot near the shopping center on the other side of the bridge. Both had been shot, according to investigators.

Rowan EMS was called. One victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, the other was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Before going to the hospital the victims told deputies that they had been driving n Long St. when a car came up behind them and that someone was shooting at them. They turned left onto the bridge, they said, and the car passed them with at least one occupant still shooting.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description, and no update on the condition of the two who were shot.

