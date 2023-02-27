Teen suspect tracked by K9 unit after high speed chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A 16-year-old is under arrest after leading deputies on a high speed chase. Investigators said the pursuit lasted roughly 36 miles and topped out at 115 mph.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:13 a.m. Sunday dispatchers received notice of a Hyundai Santa Fe in the Brabham Road area. A caller reported seeing the vehicle moving slowly and passenger looking inside parked vehicles.

The report provided a license plate which came back to a vehicle from Kingstree. Investigators said a SCSO deputy moved into position in the event the vehicle came back to that area.

The car was spotted heading east on I-95. The deputy confirmed the plate number matched the earlier call. SCSO said a traffic stop began and the driver ignored the lights and continued east at speeds higher than 100 mph.

The chase led into Williamsburg County. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office led the pursuit and was joined by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Deputies from the Florence Country Sheriff’s Office used a stop stick on the vehicle. The suspect’s car crashed into a ditch. Investigators said the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. A handgun was spotted in the driver’s waistband.

SCSO said a deputy deployed K9 Brazz to track the men. FCSO brought bloodhounds to assist in the manhunt.

The driver was caught but the passenger was not. SCSO said due to the suspect’s age his name is being withheld. He was wearing a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor.

The teen is being charged with failure to stop for blue light and possession of a stolen vehicle. SCSO said law enforcement and the suspect did not suffer any injuries in the pursuit.

