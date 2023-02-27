PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2023 US recession now expected to start later than predicted

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge heated up unexpectedly. (CNN, CNBC)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.

Fifty-eight percent of 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics envision a recession sometime this year, the same proportion who said so in the NABE’s survey in December. But only a quarter think a recession will have begun by the end of March, only half the proportion who had thought so in December.

The findings, reflecting a survey of economists from businesses, trade associations and academia, were released Monday.

A third of the economists who responded to the survey now expect a recession to begin in the April-June quarter. One-fifth think it will start in the July-September quarter.

The delay in the economists’ expectations of when a downturn will begin follows a series of government reports that have pointed to a still-robust economy even after the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates eight times in a strenuous effort to slow growth and curb high inflation.

In January, employers added more than a half-million jobs, and the unemployment rate reached 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969.

And sales at retail stores and restaurants jumped 3% in January, the sharpest monthly gain in nearly two years. That suggested that consumers as a whole, who drive most of the economy’s growth, still feel financially healthy and willing to spend.

At the same time, several government releases also showed that inflation shot back up in January after weakening for several months, fanning fears that the Fed will raise its benchmark rate even higher than was previously expected. When the Fed lifts its key rate, it typically leads to more expensive mortgages, auto loans and credit card borrowing. Interest rates on business loans also rise.

Tighter credit can then weaken the economy and even cause a recession. Economic research released Friday found that the Fed has never managed to reduce inflation from the high levels it has recently reached without causing a recession.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities has issued a drinking water notice to customers.
Drinking water notice issued for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure

Latest News

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass
A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and...
‘Take It Down:’ a tool for teens to remove explicit images
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding
First lady Jill Biden talks about the timing of an announcement of a potential Biden reelection...
First lady Jill Biden voices support for husband's reelection bid
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey, causing more than two dozen buildings to...
New quake hits Turkey, toppling more buildings; 1 killed