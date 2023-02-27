PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SC gas prices fall below $3 per gallon

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was reported at a BP station in Summerville, GasBuddy said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina dipped below the $3-mark over the last week, falling 4.5 cents over last week’s average.

GasBuddy, which conducts a weekly survey of some 3,000 gas stations statewide, found the average price per gallon was $2.97, down 27.1 cents from this time last month and down 48.3 cents down from this time last year.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country,” GasBuddy’s Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said. “For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

Prices in South Carolina ranged from $2.65 to $3.59, a spread of 94 cents.

As of Monday morning, a Summerville BP station was selling gas at $2.85, making it the lowest in the Tri-County area.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities has issued a drinking water notice to customers.
Drinking water notice issued for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure