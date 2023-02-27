Police: 1 dead after Gastonia motorcycle crash

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday.

Crews were called around 8 p.m. to a crash off West Franklin Boulevard, close to the FUSE complex.

Officers said a Volvo driven by a teen was headed west while a motorcycle with one passenger was driving east, headed toward South Highland Street.

For reasons still under investigation, the two crashed on West Franklin.

The motorcycle’s driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 30-year-old Natalie Hubbard, died in the hospital the next day.

The driver of the Volvo was not hurt.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 704-866-6967.

