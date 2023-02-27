One killed in crash on N.C. 742 in Stanly County, troopers say

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Stanly County, troopers say.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash shut down part of N.C. 742 near Old Sandbar Road.

There were four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, troopers say. The victim was a passenger in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash and the morning fog was significant in the area.

The victim’s name was not immediately available and the road remained closed as of 8:15 a.m. Monday.

