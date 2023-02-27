N.C. Transportation Museum announces 2022 regional economic impact

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Transportation Museum, located in the town of Spencer, continues to be one of Rowan County’s top attractions. With 144,321 visitors attending in 2022 for a variety of special events and educational experiences, the museum provides a sizeable economic impact to Rowan County and to North Carolina.

During 2022, the annual impact of the museum was projected at $23,795,705, an all-time high that exceeded the previous high in 2019 of $22,291,114. The increase of $1,504,591, or 6.75%, was notable considering that operations were still limited by COVID restrictions into the second quarter of the year, including limitations on attendance and the types of special events that were being offered.

Two annual special events, the six-day Day Out With Thomas ™ in September and October, and the 26-night THE POLAR EXPRESS ™ Train Ride in November and December, are major contributors to the annual visitation numbers. Those events in particular bring families to Rowan County where they stay in hotels, dine in restaurants, shop in stores, and enjoy other attractions.

“Our growing schedule of events and experiences provides visitors with opportunities to make memories and to learn about North Carolina’s important role in transportation history,” said Executive Director Kelly Alexander. “One of our most important goals is to continue growing our economic impact to Rowan County and the surrounding region.”

The 2022 economic impact projection was calculated by the Rowan County Tourism Development Authority, who partners closely with the museum to support events and to bring attendees to Rowan County. The information provided by the museum to calculate the impact included visitor numbers, ticket sales, gift shop sales, payroll and payroll impact, volunteer service hours, visitor spending in the area including 944 hotel room nights, third party vendor fees and services for events and activities, third party event rentals at the museum, and event production and operation costs.

“The North Carolina Transportation Museum is a true Rowan original,” says James Meacham, Rowan County Tourism CEO. “As an integral part of the local economy, they help to foster the increasing economic prosperity through tourism. The experiences they offer to visitors and locals alike are top-notch.”

The North Carolina Transportation Museum is a State Historic Site that sits on what was once Southern Railway’s Spencer Shops, a major steam locomotive repair facility located midway on the railroad’s important route between Washington, DC, and Atlanta, GA. Several historic structures remain on the property, including those that are now exhibit buildings featuring a large variety of railroad, aviation, automotive, and trucking displays and equipment. The museum operates train rides on select days as well as events and educational experiences. To learn more, visit www.nctransportationmuseum.org.

