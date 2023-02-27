PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hundreds of cars part of ‘street takeovers’ throughout Charlotte, police said

Officers issued multiple citations throughout the weekend.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of cars were reportedly participating in street takeovers throughout Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Between Friday night through early Sunday, drivers were blocking off roads and doing stunts like burnouts. One car was tied to a minor hit-and-run involving a light pole.

This weekend alone, officers issued 15 citations, made two arrests, towed eight vehicles, and seized one firearm.

This isn’t the first time officers have responded to takeovers; another was reported in November that led to multiple arrests.

[Previous coverage: CMPD arrests 3, charge 8 in large ‘Street Takeover’ operation]

Since the start of February, CMPD officers say there were 54 citations issued, five arrests, and 12 vehicles seized or towed.

One of the problems, officers say, is identifying the drivers. The cars used aren’t always in their names, nor do they always have proper license plates.

Another issue comes with trying to pull the drivers over.

“Some of these drivers rarely, if ever, stop,” Major Dave Johnson said.

Chases are only enacted “for crimes dangerous to life,” according to Johnson.

He also said there is a push for legislation specific to these takeovers versus only reckless driving charges.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

