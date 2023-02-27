First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory for lower elevation counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

While not everywhere in the viewing area, dense fog is impacting the Piedmont and lower elevation counties, like Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.

FIRST ALERT: Pockets of dense fog around the #CLT area & especially points south of town are really thick. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until at least 9am. It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the AM fog & late day showers too. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tAmxFEqlqY — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 27, 2023

Up toward the mountain counties, there is good visibility.

There is also the potential for rain later in the afternoon and evening on Monday.

