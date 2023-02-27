First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory for lower elevation counties
The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.
While not everywhere in the viewing area, dense fog is impacting the Piedmont and lower elevation counties, like Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.
Up toward the mountain counties, there is good visibility.
There is also the potential for rain later in the afternoon and evening on Monday.
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.