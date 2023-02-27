PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory for lower elevation counties

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.
The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

While not everywhere in the viewing area, dense fog is impacting the Piedmont and lower elevation counties, like Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.

Up toward the mountain counties, there is good visibility.

There is also the potential for rain later in the afternoon and evening on Monday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities has issued a drinking water notice to customers.
Drinking water notice issued for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested after they threw rocks off a bridge, damaging a truck passing by.
5 teenagers charged after throwing large rocks off bridge onto Union County roadway

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Dense Fog Advisory for lower elevation counties
First Alert Weather Days declared for the end of the week following warm up
First Alert Weather Days declared for the end of the week following warm up
Temperatures to warm back up as week gets off to dry start
Temperatures to warm back up as week gets off to dry start
Temperatures to warm back up as week gets off to dry start