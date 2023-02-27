PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte leaders set to use $4M for rental assistance

This will give the city and those at risk of homelessness a little more breathing room.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council is set to take nearly $4 million from the American Rescue Plan and set it aside for rental assistance.

This money will help out in the event a large apartment complex or an extended-stay motel ends up shutting down.

This has happened a couple times over the past few years. Most recently, more than 80 seniors were displaced by an apartment flood on Christmas Day at Magnolia Senior Apartments on Beatties Ford Road. It could take up to nine months to complete the repairs.

Related: Hotel stay for displaced Charlotte senior citizens extended through February

Mecklenburg County is paying for those seniors to stay in hotels through the end of February.

Last year, the Southern Comfort Inn, a motel in west Charlotte that opened its doors to families struggling financially, was forced to shut down because so many weren’t paying their rent.

It forced dozens of families out. The city and a couple of non-profits helped find other hotels willing to take them on such short notice and helped pay some of those initial expenses.

These are the types of situations this additional $4 million will help out with, giving the city and those at risk of homelessness a little more breathing room.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities has issued a drinking water notice to customers.
Drinking water notice issued for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Five teenagers were arrested after they threw rocks off a bridge, damaging a truck passing by.
5 teenagers charged after throwing large rocks off bridge onto Union County roadway

Latest News

Charlotte leaders set to use $4M for rental assistance
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
Day 25: Final defense witnesses expected to testify Monday in Murdaugh trial
Community supporting Black-owned businesses in Charlotte area
Charlotte community celebrates Black History Month by supporting Black-owned businesses
Fans cheered their way into the stadium in a fan-based parade, supporting their Charlotte FC...
Fans come together to support Charlotte FC