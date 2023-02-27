Charlotte gas prices fall more than 2 cents over previous week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 2.4 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.10 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 25.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at 47.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $2.89 per gallon as of Feb. 20 while the most expensive is $3.39 a gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.12, down 6.5 cents from last week’s $3.19 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has fallen 7.7 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.38 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline fell 4.3 cents, averaging $3.33 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining. For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

