Charlotte community celebrates Black History Month by supporting Black-owned businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, several Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs gathered together to showcase their goods. This all took place during two events celebrating Black History Month.

A Black-Owned Business Expo took place in Charlotte, and another black business showcase took place out in Concord during an N.C. Heritage Festival at the Cabarrus Arena.

Seven-year-old Gabriella Bostick of Fly Girl Cosmetics has big dreams for her business.

“I would want to make it a big business and hire people to work with me,” the young businesswoman said.

Gabriella, who sells a variety of lip glosses, said she started her business because she wanted to make her own money and to inspire others.

“[I want] To show other people that they can be whatever they want to be,” she said.

Over at the N.C Black Heritage Festival, Skylar Dean, another young entrepreneur, was attending the event as a vendor, promoting his business ‘Skylar’s Gourmet Poppedy Popcorn,’ which launched after he got a Christmas gift.

“I started last year and ever since, I was a top rank in Guilford County Boy Scouts for selling the most popcorn,” he said. “I decided to do my own company. I also asked for a popcorn machine for Christmas, and my aunt asked what we were going to do with it, and I told her I was going to start my own company.”

Tamar Yisraeo organized the Black-Owned Business Expo in Charlotte. She said as an entrepreneur herself, events like these are important for business.

“It’s very important, you know, we’re discounted in a lot of areas and we just want the opportunity to be able to show our talents and our abilities,” she said.

Both Black-Owned Business events wrapped up Sunday evening.

