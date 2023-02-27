PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte community celebrates Black History Month by supporting Black-owned businesses

Several young entrepreneurs took part in business expos this weekend.
Several Black-owned business expos went on this weekend as part of Black History Month.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, several Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs gathered together to showcase their goods. This all took place during two events celebrating Black History Month.

A Black-Owned Business Expo took place in Charlotte, and another black business showcase took place out in Concord during an N.C. Heritage Festival at the Cabarrus Arena.

Seven-year-old Gabriella Bostick of Fly Girl Cosmetics has big dreams for her business.

“I would want to make it a big business and hire people to work with me,” the young businesswoman said.

Gabriella, who sells a variety of lip glosses, said she started her business because she wanted to make her own money and to inspire others.

“[I want] To show other people that they can be whatever they want to be,” she said.

Over at the N.C Black Heritage Festival, Skylar Dean, another young entrepreneur, was attending the event as a vendor, promoting his business ‘Skylar’s Gourmet Poppedy Popcorn,’ which launched after he got a Christmas gift.

“I started last year and ever since, I was a top rank in Guilford County Boy Scouts for selling the most popcorn,” he said. “I decided to do my own company. I also asked for a popcorn machine for Christmas, and my aunt asked what we were going to do with it, and I told her I was going to start my own company.”

Tamar Yisraeo organized the Black-Owned Business Expo in Charlotte. She said as an entrepreneur herself, events like these are important for business.

“It’s very important, you know, we’re discounted in a lot of areas and we just want the opportunity to be able to show our talents and our abilities,” she said.

Both Black-Owned Business events wrapped up Sunday evening.

Related: Gaston County resident asking for community’s help to restore historic Black schoolhouse

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure
Five teenagers were arrested after they threw rocks off a bridge, damaging a truck passing by.
5 teenagers charged after throwing large rocks off bridge onto Union County roadway
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53

Latest News

Fans cheered their way into the stadium in a fan-based parade, supporting their Charlotte FC...
Fans come together to support Charlotte FC
The $3 Power Play ticket paid off in a big way, netting a $2 million prize.
Lucky Powerball ticket draws $2 million win in Anson County
Community supporting Black-owned businesses in Charlotte area
Community supporting Black-owned businesses in Charlotte area
Charlotte FC season ticket prices increase
Charlotte FC supporters share their excitement as the Club’s second season kicks off