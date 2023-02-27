PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Catawba College to host EPA Officer of Environmental Justice & Civil Rights

Marianne Engelman-Lado joined the Environmental Protection Agency as Deputy General Counsel of Environmental Initiatives.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College will be hosting Marianne Engelman-Lado on March 1st at 6:00 p.m. in the Peeler Crystal Lounge, Robertson College-Community Center. Engelman-Lado joined the Environmental Protection Agency as Deputy General Counsel of Environmental Initiatives. The event is free and open to the public.

The talk is centered on the new Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights recently formed within the EPA, “Advancing Environmental Justice and Civil Rights: Current Efforts at the Environmental Protection Agency.” This event marks the launch of Women’s History Month at Catawba.

Engelman-Lado focuses on implementing the Administration’s commitment to equity, environmental justice, and civil rights enforcement, and carrying out the agency’s mission to protect public health and the environment. She previously directed an Environmental Justice Clinic at Vermont Law School and served as Lecturer at both the Yale University School of Public Health and the Yale School of the Environment. Before teaching, she served as senior staff attorney at Earthjustice and as General Counsel at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, a non-profit civil rights law firm. She began her legal career at NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Engelman-Lado recently served as co-chair of the Equity and Environmental Justice Working Group of Connecticut’s Governor’s Council on Climate Change. She holds a

BA in government from Cornell University, a MA in Politics from Princeton University, and a JD from the University of California at Berkeley.

