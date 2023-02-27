Another week of record-breaking highs, First Alert Weather Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking ahead to record-breaking warmth and the chance for thunderstorms this week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy with evening showers

Tuesday: Record-breaking high temperatures

First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday: Rounds of rain w/ t-storms

Today will feature more clouds than sunshine with high temperatures warming into the lower 70s as a strong breeze gust of 20+ miles per hour. A few late afternoon/evening showers will be possible, especially in higher elevations.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 50s.

Abundant sunshine will come for Tuesday with a high temperature of 80 degrees. The previous record high was 78 degrees back in 2011.

Wednesday will stay warm with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of our first round of rain early Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday look wet with heavy rain at times and the chance for thunderstorms on Friday. These thunderstorms could turn severe with the threat of damaging wind gusts the main concern.

The weekend outlook looks dry with cooler temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

Another spring-like week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

