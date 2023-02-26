PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Temperatures to warm back up as week gets off to dry start

Highs on Monday will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Our Sunday will get off to a cloudy and foggy start for some, but we at least end the day with some warmer temperatures.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will kick off the week with chances for a few showers at times otherwise we are expecting warm, dry conditions with no chance for widespread rainfall until Thursday.

  • Monday: A few showers, windy and warmer.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant.
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.

The lingering cloud cover made it difficult for temperatures to warm today but we are still on track to have above normal highs this week. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to upper 50s in Charlotte.

Highs over the next week
Highs over the next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Monday, the highest chances for rain will be across the mountains but as a cold front gets closer to the Carolinas, a few showers will be possible in the Charlotte metro area. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. Some significant rainfall looks likely for both days along with the possibility of some rumbles of thunder; expect highs in the 60s and 70s.

Next Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

