Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 77.

According to Medic, a pedestrian was hit after exit 25 on I-77 South. They died at the scene.

All lanes are shut down two miles after exit 25 and are not expected to reopen for a few hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

