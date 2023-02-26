Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Norfolk Southern Police Department is confirming a freight train derailed in Lexington Saturday morning.

Someone at the Norfolk Southern Police Department said there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public. The derailment happened between milepost 319.6 and 320.9 and led to delays for Amtrak passengers.

Piedmont Train 75 is now stopped in Greensboro (GRO) due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks ahead. We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 25, 2023

“While this was technically a single-car derailment, it was only one set of the car’s trucks. The car itself is upright and not completely off the tracks. We are making repairs and setting the wheels back on the track and sending the train on its way.”

No information was provided as to the cause of the derailment.

A spokesperson with Amtrak said Train 75 arrived in Charlotte (its last stop) at 3:40 p.m., which was two and a half hours late. A second train was also impacted by the derailment.

Piedmont Train 74 is currently stopped in Salisbury (SAL) due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks. Updates to come. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 25, 2023

This comes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this month, leading to the release of toxic chemicals.

