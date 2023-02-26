PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lucky Powerball ticket draws $2 million win in Anson County

The lucky ticket was bought at a Speedway convenience store in Wadesboro.
The $3 Power Play ticket paid off in a big way, netting a $2 million prize.
The $3 Power Play ticket paid off in a big way, netting a $2 million prize.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky player won $2 million after purchasing a winning ticket from an Anson County convenience store ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The ticket was bought at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro, and matched the largest win in the drawing, tying with winning tickets in Delaware and Texas.

Lottery officials said the $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to net a $1 million prize, but doubled its worth due to it being a Power Play ticket.

The lucky winner has 180 days to claim their reward.

Nobody won Saturday’s $120 million jackpot so it climbs to $131 million for Monday’s drawing.

Related: Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure
Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Five teenagers were arrested after they threw rocks off a bridge, damaging a truck passing by.
5 teenagers charged after throwing large rocks off bridge onto Union County roadway
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53

Latest News

Fans cheered their way into the stadium in a fan-based parade, supporting their Charlotte FC...
Fans come together to support Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC season ticket prices increase
Charlotte FC supporters share their excitement as the Club’s second season kicks off
Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities has issued a drinking water notice to customers.
Drinking water notice issued for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers