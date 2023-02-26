Lucky Powerball ticket draws $2 million win in Anson County

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A lucky player won $2 million after purchasing a winning ticket from an Anson County convenience store ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

The ticket was bought at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro, and matched the largest win in the drawing, tying with winning tickets in Delaware and Texas.

Lottery officials said the $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to net a $1 million prize, but doubled its worth due to it being a Power Play ticket.

The lucky winner has 180 days to claim their reward.

Nobody won Saturday’s $120 million jackpot so it climbs to $131 million for Monday’s drawing.

