First Alert Weather Days declared for the end of the week following warm up

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our Sunday will get off to a cloudy and foggy start for some, but we at least end the day with some warmer temperatures.

  • Sunday: AM fog then partly sunny, mild
  • Monday: Partly sunny, windy, & warmer
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant

Get ready for some warmer, drier weather to head our way today. Once the fog mixes out, we’ll stay partly sunny through most of the day.

By this afternoon, warm southwesterly winds will push our highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

High temperatures will continue to warm into the mid-70s on Monday but in the afternoon, a cold front will move through the area bringing a slight chance for some isolated showers.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. Some significant rainfall looks likely for both days along with the possibility of some rumbles of thunder; expect highs in the 60s and 70s.

Next Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

