Drinking water notice issued for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-Rowan Utilities has issued a drinking water notice to customers.

The notice comes after a drop was reported in the removal rate of total organic carbon in the untreated “raw” water from the Yadkin River.

TOC has no health effects, according to the city. Also, officials say the drop is not an emergency and doesn’t require customers to use bottled water or any other alternative water supply.

The Environmental Protection Agency and State of North Carolina have required that SRU remove a certain amount of the naturally-occurring organic carbon.

Tests done from Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2022 showed the treatment technique dropped to .99 from the minimum of 1, which is a violation.

SRU staff say the treatment process was improved on Jan. 8 so more carbon was removed.

Another sample afterward showed an adequate removal ratio of 1.07.

“Salisbury-Rowan Utilities tap water is safe to drink and is currently meeting all State and Federal water quality standards,” said SRU Director Jim Behmer. “SRU will continue monitoring water quality as directed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.”

For more information or questions, contact Jeff Parker at 704-638-4480.

