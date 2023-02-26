Charlotte FC supporters share their excitement as the Club’s second season kicks off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday night, almost 70,000 Charlotte FC supporters came out to Bank of America Stadium as the Club kicked off its second season.

Cool temperatures and cloudy conditions couldn’t stop supporters from celebrating the team.

“I’m not cold, I’m hype,” Christian Rodriguez said. “I don’t get cold. I don’t get cold. I’m hype, let’s go.”

Before the game against the New England Revolution, supporters tailgated with music and good food.

Karol Sanchez, a Charlotte FC supporter, said she and her tailgate crew spent the morning preparing food.

“On the menu we’ve got carne asada, we got chimichurri and all the good stuff,” she said.

After the tailgate, supporters paraded to the stadium. Rodriguez said that to him, the Charlotte FC team feels like family, and he’s optimistic the team will have a good season this year.

“You know here in the Queen City, they’re family,” he said. “I met some of the players, they’re family.”

