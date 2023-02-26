PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte FC supporters share their excitement as the Club’s second season kicks off

Supporters are optimistic that the team’s second year will be a good one.
Fans cheered their way into the stadium in a fan-based parade, supporting their Charlotte FC Family for the first game of the season.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday night, almost 70,000 Charlotte FC supporters came out to Bank of America Stadium as the Club kicked off its second season.

Cool temperatures and cloudy conditions couldn’t stop supporters from celebrating the team.

“I’m not cold, I’m hype,” Christian Rodriguez said. “I don’t get cold. I don’t get cold. I’m hype, let’s go.”

Before the game against the New England Revolution, supporters tailgated with music and good food.

Karol Sanchez, a Charlotte FC supporter, said she and her tailgate crew spent the morning preparing food.

“On the menu we’ve got carne asada, we got chimichurri and all the good stuff,” she said.

After the tailgate, supporters paraded to the stadium. Rodriguez said that to him, the Charlotte FC team feels like family, and he’s optimistic the team will have a good season this year.

“You know here in the Queen City, they’re family,” he said. “I met some of the players, they’re family.”

Related: Charlotte FC set for opening match of season as club hosts Revolution on Saturday night

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure
Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Five teenagers were arrested after they threw rocks off a bridge, damaging a truck passing by.
5 teenagers charged after throwing large rocks off bridge onto Union County roadway
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53

Latest News

Fans cheered their way into the stadium in a fan-based parade, supporting their Charlotte FC...
Fans come together to support Charlotte FC
Breaking News
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 77, Medic confirms
Salisbury-Rowan Utilities has issued a drinking water notice to customers.
Drinking water notice issued for Salisbury-Rowan Utilities customers
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro