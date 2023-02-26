Charlotte FC falls to New England in the season opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In front of a crowd of over 69 thousand fans, Charlotte FC got off to a slow start and would fall to New England 1-0 in the season opener.

In the first half, Charlotte would not have one shot on goal.

They would pick up the pace in the second half with 4 shots on goal, but just couldn’t get one by New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

In the 89th minute, it looked like this game would end in a tie, but the Revolution would finally break through.

Henry Kessler would net the game winner after a turnover from Karol Swiderski in the Charlotte end of the field.

That would be the only goal given up by Charlotte FC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, who is in for starter Kristijan Kahlina as he remains out after offseason back surgery.

The Crown will be at St. Louis next Saturday. St. Louis is the newest franchise in MLS as this is their inaugural season.

