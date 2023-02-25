PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Watauga County man arrested for distribution of child porn after joint investigation

He is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Jacob Elijah Kilgore
Jacob Elijah Kilgore(Boone Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Watauga County man was arrested for possession and distribution of child porn earlier this week.

According to the Boone Police Department, 27-year-old Jacob Elijah Kilgore was arrested on Thursday.

Boone Police worked with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to investigate Kilgore’s alleged crimes.

Following the investigation, Kilgore is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 31 and was released on a $75,000 bond.

