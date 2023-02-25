Watauga County man arrested for distribution of child porn after joint investigation

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Watauga County man was arrested for possession and distribution of child porn earlier this week.

According to the Boone Police Department, 27-year-old Jacob Elijah Kilgore was arrested on Thursday.

Boone Police worked with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to investigate Kilgore’s alleged crimes.

Following the investigation, Kilgore is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 31 and was released on a $75,000 bond.

