Seventh-Inning Stretch: Group of parrots interrupt Gardner-Webb softball game

ORLANDO, Fla. (WBTV) - A group of parrots dropped by for a front-row seat to the action in Friday’s college softball matchup featuring North Carolina’s own Gardner-Webb University.

In the bottom of the seventh inning in the Bulldogs’ matchup with the Bradley University Braves, multiple colorful birds swooped down, taking laps around the diamond before some landed on the shoulders and arms of umpires.

Had some special visitors on the field in the 7th inning 🦜 pic.twitter.com/Jdu6Ye0r1y — Bradley Softball (@BradleySoftball) February 24, 2023

Thankfully, the brief aerial intrusion was caught on camera for everyone to see.

Grounds crew members were called out to help remove the birds before the game eventually got back underway.

The Braves would go on to win 10-2, as the Bulldogs split their two games on Friday at the UCF Softball Complex in Orlando.

Gardner-Webb defeated Columbia University a few hours later, 7-6.

Related: Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.