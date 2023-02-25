PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Seventh-Inning Stretch: Group of parrots interrupt Gardner-Webb softball game in Orlando

A group of parrots swooped onto the field during the seventh inning of the Bulldogs’ softball game on Friday.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WBTV) - A group of parrots dropped by for a front-row seat to the action in Friday’s college softball matchup featuring North Carolina’s own Gardner-Webb University.

In the bottom of the seventh inning in the Bulldogs’ matchup with the Bradley University Braves, multiple colorful birds swooped down, taking laps around the diamond before some landed on the shoulders and arms of umpires.

Thankfully, the brief aerial intrusion was caught on camera for everyone to see.

Grounds crew members were called out to help remove the birds before the game eventually got back underway.

The Braves would go on to win 10-2, as the Bulldogs split their two games on Friday at the UCF Softball Complex in Orlando.

Gardner-Webb defeated Columbia University a few hours later, 7-6.

